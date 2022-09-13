The Border Mail
A northern Albury home has drawn a much higher sales price that what it scored two years ago

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:10am
This four-bedroom Lavington house sold for more than $430,000 yesterday at an online auction. There had been no major changes to it since it last sold. Picture by Ray White.

A LAVINGTON home sold on Tuesday for $435,000, after having last been purchased for $295,000 in January 2020.

