A LAVINGTON home sold on Tuesday for $435,000, after having last been purchased for $295,000 in January 2020.
Estate agent Andrea Lever, of Ray White Albury North, said the Dale Crescent house had not been renovated in the meantime.
It was one of four properties to be auctioned as part of a fortnightly online Tuesday auction session, which is designed to attract remote buyers.
A house in Kemp Street, Lavington, was sold for $502,000 while a Valley View Drive home in West Albury was bought for $480,000 and a Barossa Way abode went for $661,000.
Ms Lever said they attracted four to six registered bidders which is higher than the Ray White NSW average.
Open inspections are conducted on Saturdays in the month before the properties are auctioned.
