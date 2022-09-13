The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

EPA orders air polluting Benalla business to pay $80,000 to Winton Wetlands

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:20am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of a planting spree at Winton Wetlands earlier this year. More trees and shrubs will be planted this Spring as part of the restoration project. Picture supplied by Winton Wetlands.

Thousands of plantings at Winton Wetlands will soon be complete, after a court ordered a Benalla company to pay $80,000 for revegetation work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.