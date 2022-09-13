The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Morris medal count switched from Monday to Wednesday to avoid clash with Queen's funeral

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddi Lloyd and Callum Moore celebrate their respective medal wins at last year's Morris medal count.

The Ovens and Murray has switched Monday night's Morris medal count to avoid a potential clash with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.