Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga seeks laptops for refugees living on the Border

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 13 2022 - 2:00am
Laptop Program co-ordinator Bruce Nulty, Murray Valley Sanctuary Refugee Group volunteer Helen Putland and Repair Cafe volunteer Jan Schmidt. Picture by James Wiltshire

GEDEON Shikiro is grateful a donated laptop is helping his family navigate their new world.

