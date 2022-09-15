Wangaratta man avoids jail after violent robbery of Grindr victim

A Wangaratta traffic controller who robbed a man he met on a dating app and exposed himself to the victim has avoided jail for his offending.
Judge Amanda Chambers said Jamie Lee Robinson's actions, which involved him punching the man twice in the head and stealing his phone, wallet and glasses, were serious.
But she noted the 36-year-old had taken significant steps towards rehabilitation including quitting drugs, getting full time work, and forming a relationship, which allowed him to avoid serving time in custody.
Robinson had matched with the man on Gindr while in Melbourne and got into the man's Toyota Camry in the early hours of December 1, 2018.
The 36-year-old became angry as the victim drove him around and "aggressively" punched him twice in his left cheek, shocking the man and causing pain.
Robinson stole the man's property as the victim tried to placate him.
The Wangaratta man asked the victim if he wanted to perform oral sex on him, said "I should rape you", and masturbated.
The man eventually fled his car at Broadmeadows Railway Station.
Robinson's father wrote to the County Court, noting his son had had a drug habit prior to 2020 which both parents had worked tirelessly to help him with.
"We were successful in getting Jamie home to offer our help and assistance," he said.
"He has completely turned his life around.
"Jamie is now off drugs.
"Has put on weight, is a family man paying his way in society with a good job and really looking to the future."
"You have shown demonstrative progress in your rehabilitation since that time," Judge Chambers said.
Robinson was ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid community work.
