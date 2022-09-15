The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wangaratta man avoids jail after violent robbery of Grindr victim

By Local News
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Lee Robinson

A Wangaratta traffic controller who robbed a man he met on a dating app and exposed himself to the victim has avoided jail for his offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.