The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Timeline for building and opening of Oporto and Guzman y Gomez takeaway stores set down

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 13 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's image of how the Guzman y Gomez store will appear at Lavington. The chain's nearest store to the Border is in Wagga.

TWO more fast food franchises are to open on Lavington's Wagga Road in spring next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.