TWO more fast food franchises are to open on Lavington's Wagga Road in spring next year.
Now a development application for the two eateries and another unconfirmed food provider have been lodged with Albury Council.
AW Commercial real estate agency director Scott Mann is handling the application on behalf of Clatex Pty Ltd, a Border company.
He said he expected the council to approve the development in January-February which would the lead to construction beginning in March-April.
"We anticipate it will be a four to six month building process, so we expect trading will begin in October-November," Mr Mann said.
Guzman y Gomez specialises in Mexican food, with tacos and burritos, and started in Sydney in 2005 and now has more than 150 stores in Australia and overseas.
Oporto, which sells Portuguese chicken products, also originated in Sydney, in 1986, and has since expanded to 170-plus locations.
It is owned by Craveable Brands, which also controls another chicken takeaway chain Red Rooster that already has a restaurant in Wagga Road.
The opening of Oporto and Guzman y Gomez will result in seven fast food franchises within a 500-metre section of Wagga Road.
Others include Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, KFC and Hungry Jack's.
Mr Mann added that it was expected an occupant for the third food outlet alongside Oporto and Guzman y Gomez will be sealed before the development is complete.
"We are currently canvassing the market for food and beverage retailers and are confident a deal will be negotiated prior to completion," he said.
Oporto and Guzman y Gomez are expected to each have 80 to 100 staff with 15 to 20 working on any one shift.
Up to 40 tradies are expected to be employed in the construction process.
There will be 47 car parking bays and 10 bicycle spaces.
Oporto and Guzman y Gomez will each have drive-through service and two related waiting bays.
Up to 13 vehicles can queue for the former and 14 for the latter.
The new eateries are predicted to generate an extra 60 traffic movements per hour at a peak, based on a study done for the site's developer.
The plans for the $3.93 million project are now subject to scrutiny and public comment through the council's development tracker website.
If there are greater than five submissions the proposal will go before councillors for approval.
