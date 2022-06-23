A Wangaratta traffic controller who made rape threats and robbed a man he met on a gay dating app has pleaded guilty to two charges.
Jamie Lee Robinson had bashed the man as he drove his car around Melbourne on December 1, 2018.
The Melbourne County Court heard the now 36-year-old, who lives on Berry Place in Wangaratta, had been due to stand trial over the allegations, but has admitted to a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals and robbing the victim of his phone, wallet and sunglasses.
Robinson and the victim had matched on the Grindr dating app early in the morning and exchanged phone numbers.
The pair met at Southern Cross Station and Robinson got into the victim's Toyota Camry.
The 42-year-old victim drove Robinson around to various locations and Robinson became increasingly angry before hitting the man as he drove.
"The punches were very hard and aggressive," the court heard on Wednesday.
Robinson demanded the "terrified" victim's wallet and told him to take out cash from an ATM.
The victim handed over his phone, wallet and glasses.
Robinson remained aggressive as he was driven to the Glenroy train station but demanded the victim drive away after he spotted a police booth.
Robinson asked if the victim wanted to perform oral sex on him, pulled his own pants down and began masturbating as he ranted about being in power.
He told the victim to perform oral sex on him, and said "I should rape you".
The man managed to run from his car into a shop at Broadmeadows and told a triple zero operator he'd been hijacked.
Police examined the man's car and found Robinson's DNA on an ice cream tub in the centre console and his fingerprints on the vehicle.
CCTV also captured the pair meeting near Southern Cross Station, but police initially didn't realise the culprit's identity.
Robinson, who appeared on a video link to the Melbourne court from the North East, will return to court on August 22.
