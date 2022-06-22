Cop-kicker says he is guilty, now facing sentence before the District Court

A young Wodonga man who left an Albury policeman with brain damage after kicking him to the head has pleaded guilty over the assault.
Jacob James Hamilton appeared briefly before Albury Local Court on Tuesday to make his first admission to having attacked the officer.
The 20-year-old's actions in Dean Street, Albury, on the evening of October 2, 2021, will now have him appearing for sentence before the District Court in Albury.
He was committed on Tuesday by magistrate Sally McLaughlin, though the facts in the case, the court heard, had yet to be finalised.
A lengthy draft set of facts outlining Hamilton's actions that night were put before Ms McLaughlin.
She determined this was sufficient to accept the guilty plea to a single charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to resist arrest.
"We're in a position to commit the matter for sentence," Director of Public Prosecutions representative Shannon Matchett said.
"There is still some negotiation to do on the facts."
Hamilton, wearing the same dark blue shirt, light blue tie and beige slacks of his previous appearances, made no comment during Tuesday's proceedings, only nodding when Ms McLaughlin asked if he understood what had taken place.
"You are committed for sentence to the Griffith District Court on August 5 this year," she said.
"That is a mention date to set a sentence date (in Albury)."
The NSW Supreme Court, during a previous successful bail application by Hamilton, heard the injured officer was diagnosed with a mild to complex brain injury and suffered headaches, fatigue and nerve damage.
