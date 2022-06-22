The Border Mail
Wodonga man admits he kicked officer to head, leaving him with brain damage

By Albury Court
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:00am
Cop-kicker says he is guilty, now facing sentence before the District Court

A young Wodonga man who left an Albury policeman with brain damage after kicking him to the head has pleaded guilty over the assault.

