The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Armed naked man fought off intruder inside home in Chiltern

By County Court
June 20 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JAILED: Kaleb Kennedy.

A man who forced his way into his former partner's home and attacked her naked boyfriend has been jailed for two years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.