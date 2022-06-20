A man who forced his way into his former partner's home and attacked her naked boyfriend has been jailed for two years.
The County Court on Monday heard Kaleb James Kennedy, now aged 25, had been "in a rage, using speed, not thinking straight" during the early morning incident at Chiltern last year.
Kennedy had sent threats to the victims in the lead up to the incident.
"He knows where you are tell (the new partner) he'd wanna watch is Fkn back an you wanna watch yourself(sic)," he had a friend send to his former partner.
Slurs were sent to the victim with the threat "can't wait to run into the both of you".
"Good luck ya lying muttt".
The 25-year-old called the woman 45 times and told her he wanted to break the man's jaw.
Kennedy went to the Epsom Road home late on May 31, banged on the door and windows and left before returning about 2am.
He kicked in the front door, stood in the doorway to the couple's bedroom and said "knock knock".
Kennedy pushed past the woman and attacked the man as he tried to use a metal pipe to protect himself.
He punched the man at least twice, splitting his lip, with the court told the man was "stunned".
The cut required four stitches.
The offender was arrested at the Wodonga Police Station 10 hours later and claimed he had been invited to fight, and claimed he had been attacked with the pipe and was punched.
Judge Frank Gucciardo said the claims were "not credible".
He noted there had been a level of planning and that the offence was committed "in the dark of night".
"This offence undermines the sense of security which people should feel in their homes," Judge Gucciardo said.
"This type of offence will not be tolerated."
The victims have been forced to move house several times and are still impacted by the incident.
The judge imposed a maximum term of three years and four months with a two-year minimum.
