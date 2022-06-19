Thousands of dollars of tools taken in Wodonga trailer theft

A builder has been left frustrated by the theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools.
Billy Haynes, 22, was alerted to the theft of his work trailer on Sunday morning.
Advertisement
The black twin axle trailer was found dumped near the mountain bike paths at Hunchback Hill, on Felltimber Creek Road.
It had been disconnected from his car on Fyffe Court, about three kilometres away, before being driven to the road and the tools unloaded.
Mr Haynes said about $7000 to $8000 worth of tools were taken, including a Milwaukee circular saw, drills, radio, batteries, and a jigsaw, a Makita corded circular saw, track saw, and router, a Paslode nail gun, Dewalt drop saw and other items.
The incident will affect his work as a builder.
"I woke up and one of my dad's workers was going for a bike ride at Hunchback Hill," Mr Haynes said.
"He told us the trailer was dumped there.
"Someone has come during the night, taken it off my car and broken into it."
Mr Haynes recovered the trailer, but the locks were damaged.
"I won't really be able to work much until I hopefully get the tools back," he said.
"I work with a few other people but it's going to have an impact on me.
"It's pretty low for people to do that to you, especially for a younger person trying to have a crack in life only to have it all taken away from you."
The 22-year-old was trying to source video camera footage on Sunday.
It was unclear when the trailer was taken, but was likely late on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Crime statistics released in Victoria and NSW this week show a concerning rate of vehicle thefts and thefts from cars.
Advertisement
Theft from cars is the most common offence recorded in Wodonga, with 317 such incidents recorded in the year to March.
Albury recorded 769 theft from vehicle offences during the same period, equating to more than two each day.
Statistics based on population show Albury has three times the state average of theft from vehicle offences.
Albury's rate of car thefts is also more than double the state average, with 276 such incidents in the year to March.
Mr Haynes urged people to keep an eye out for his stolen tools.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.