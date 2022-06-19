Woman crashed car at high speed while on drugs at Yarrawonga, court told

A woman accused of driving dangerously while on ecstasy and ice before crashing will return to court on Tuesday.
Laura Fitzgerald was recently bailed in Wodonga court following her arrest at a Wodonga Airbnb on Concord Street.
The court heard GHB, prescription medication and other drugs were found and she was already on an order for drug trafficking in NSW.
Fitzgerald also had charges pending from November 16, 2019, when she allegedly fled police in Yarrawonga at high speed.
The court heard other cars took evasive action to avoid a crash, and she hit 90km/h as she passed the police station.
The court heard she travelled on Benalla Road, spun out of control, hit a gutter with enough force to break the rear axle, and fell out of the car.
She was taken to hospital, where a blood test allegedly found ice and MDMA.
She was recently bailed and is due to return to court on Tuesday for further mention.
Fitzgerald has not entered pleas over the matters.
