The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman crashed car at high speed while on drugs at Yarrawonga, court told

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 19 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BAILED: Laura Lorraine Fitzgerald will return to Wodonga court on Tuesday.

A woman accused of driving dangerously while on ecstasy and ice before crashing will return to court on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.