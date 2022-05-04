Multiple firearms and drugs recovered by Wodonga police

news, court-and-crime,

Police have arrested and charged a man after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns and drugs in Wodonga. Carlos Barbotano chose not to appear in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday after his arrest on Monday. It's believed Barbotano had been staying with a woman at an Airbnb on Concord Street in Wodonga in the lead up to his arrest. Charge sheets released by the court allege the 35-year-old, who ordinarily lives at Wantirna South, had two firearms at the time of his arrest. It's alleged he had an imitation firearm despite being a prohibited person, and that he retained a stolen Ruger .223 gun that was stolen. It's further alleged he had methamphetamine, GHB and cannabis in his possession on the day of his arrest, $5470 suspected of being the proceeds of crime, stolen passports and identity cards, and a stolen iPad and laptop. Police allege he stole a Volkswagen Golf in Footscray on April 19 or 20, and had been living in Wodonga since last Thursday. Magistrate Peter Dunn on Wednesday noted it was a trafficable amount of guns. Lawyer Sophie Greiner said Barbotano was withdrawing from ice and had a psychiatric illness. IN OTHER NEWS: The matter was listed as a filing hearing, which sets out a timetable for the case to progress. The court heard a brief of evidence would have to be served by June 30. Ms Greiner did not make a release application on behalf of Barbotano, whom she represented as a duty lawyer. The 35-year-old will return to court on August 11. It's believed a woman was also arrested by police on unrelated matters at the same time. She faced court on Tuesday and was released on bail on Wednesday.

