A NEW primary school will be built at Thurgoona, with the NSW government committing to the project in Wednesday's state budget.
Government MP and member for Albury Justin Clancy warmly greeted the news.
Advertisement
"Today, in delivering the NSW Budget for 2022-2023, the Treasurer placed a new school for Thurgoona firmly on the worklist," Mr Clancy said.
"It is a fully funded project, it is a public school, and we are delivering it.
"Much preliminary work has been under way to get us to this point, and now, with $1.7 million in funding for planning, we are entering the phase where substantial planning will commence, including site options, size, facilities and costing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Last October I spoke in NSW Parliament about the increasingly urgent need for a new public school in Thurgoona.
"I have been hearing from parents and staff about their concerns and have been pressing government on the case for a new school.
"Such is the need that even as recently as 1 June, I posted to social media on the importance of action for the people of Thurgoona and my continued representations to that effect."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.