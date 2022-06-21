The Border Mail
NSW government commits to new school in Albury as part of state budget

Anthony Bunn
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:10am
A NEW primary school will be built at Thurgoona, with the NSW government committing to the project in Wednesday's state budget.

