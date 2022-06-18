A love for dress-ups and forging alliances is needed to take part in the community role play group Stormglow Battle game.
LARP, which stands for Live Action Role Playing, consists of a semi-fantasy world based on the pre-1600 era.
Like-minded individuals embody traits and desires while joining a clan that will protect and fight with them.
However, participants ask the community not to be concerned; they only "kill their friends, not hurt them".
About 40 people are involved with the Albury collective and they're keen to welcome new players.
Creator of Stormglow Battle Game Peter Walle said the game aimed to give an avenue for the people who felt different.
"We don't just hit people with sticks," Mr Walle said.
"We give a place for people who don't fit into the normality of society a chance to be taught how to fight and the training to be a good player.
"We teach people to fight safely and properly, in compacting western martial arts based on Medieval fighting tailoring it to combat styles of LARP.
"But on the outside, we are just people like you, but here we offer a break from the pressure and bad stuff in the real world and ask people to come and be themselves by being someone else."
Despite others thinking it's a little odd, Mr Walle wanted people to have a go and pick up a sword.
Veterans, nurses and school teachers are among the group, but inside, you're whoever you want to be.
Participant Josh Gordon said it was about embracing your differences.
"Don't look down your nose at it," Mr Gordon said.
"There's something out there for everyone, and donning armour works as therapy. I could be having a terrible day as me, but then I step into my costume and become someone else."
Another participant Trevor Osborne said everyone involved were basically big nerds.
"We're definitely weird and different," Mr Osborne said. "It's how we present ourselves."
The group plays at the Albury showgrounds each at 5.30pm at the Albury showgrounds, with a $5 entry fee.
Details: stormglowbattlegame.com.
