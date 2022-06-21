Detective has matters listed before the Wodonga Magistrates Court

A suspended Wodonga detective will return to court in August.
Two matters were mentioned in Wodonga court for the first time on Tuesday, with one of the allegations involving a breach of a court order.
The officer is on bail on one matter and on summons on another.
He was not required to appear in court in person on Tuesday and will return on August 9.
