Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guys questions Daniel Andrews' commitment to interstate co-operation

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 31 2022 - 8:21am, first published 5:45am
Benambra MP Bill Tilley and Matthew Guy in June when the Victorian Opposition leader committed to providing $300 million for a new Border hospital. Picture by James Wiltshire.

THE Victorian government's failure to commit to a new Albury-Wodonga hospital has been raised after Premier Daniel Andrews co-operated with NSW on GP clinics.

