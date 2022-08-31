THE Victorian government's failure to commit to a new Albury-Wodonga hospital has been raised after Premier Daniel Andrews co-operated with NSW on GP clinics.
Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy spoke after Mr Andrews joined his NSW counterpart on Tuesday to flag the clinics, including one in the Twin Cities.
Advertisement
"At a minute to midnight, the Victorian Premier now wants to start working with other states, so he says, but it still doesn't mean that we've got a solution for a new hospital in Wodonga and that's been needed for five to six years," Mr Guy said.
"It still doesn't mean we've got a solution to a new hospital in Mildura and that's been needed for the same amount of time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"But I've made those commitments, irrespective of who's in government in NSW or South Australia or federally, that doesn't matter.
"What matters is the outcome and for me, for the Border in particular, it's not GP clinics, it's new hospitals.
"That's what's needed the most."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.