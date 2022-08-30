Homeless man says he has enjoyed his time in the Wodonga police cells

A man arrested after repeatedly breaching an intervention order says he has enjoyed his time in jail.
The man was arrested on Thursday last week after attending his mother's Lawrence Street home in Wodonga multiple times.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard the man was cold and was otherwise sleeping on the street.
He attended his mother's home several times this month and in July.
He was at times abusive towards his mother, who took out an indefinite intervention order in 2009 banning him from going within half-a-kilometre of the house.
He told the court he had received regular meals at the police holding cells following his arrest and had enjoyed being locked up.
He was released on bail and will return to court on October 25.
