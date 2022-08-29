More than $30,000 donated to injured North East footballer Ben Duffield

A fundraiser has generated more than $30,000 for a badly injured North East footballer in less than 24 hours.
Ben Duffield remains in hospital in Melbourne after being flown from Sunday's Ovens and King reserves grade final at North Wangaratta.
Advertisement
A GoFundMe page for the Greta player and his family had generated nearly $31,000 by Tuesday morning after being created on Monday afternoon.
Organiser Beau Dew said things were looking positive for Mr Duffield, with the fundraiser to assist his partner and their two kids.
"We have since heard he has thankfully woken however, his road to recovery is still unknown," Mr Dew wrote on the website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Close friends have come together to support Ben, Katie, Ivy & Flo during this stressful period.
"Any support you can offer to help take the financial stress away for Katie and Ben while he recovers would be greatly appreciated - no matter how big or small the donation."
Mr Duffield suffered a broken sternum during the game, which led to a collapsed lung and cardiac issues.
The 35-year-old had been in a critical condition after the incident but his condition improved on Monday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.