Intimidation case against ex-Albury mayor Henk van de Ven hears defence submissions

By Ted Howes
Updated August 31 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:40am
Henk van de Ven outside the pre-polling booth in Smollett Street in December, 2021. File picture

A CASE of stalking and intimidation against former Albury mayor Henk van de Ven has been adjourned to Friday after defence submissions were formally filed on Wednesday.

Ted Howes

