Graphic video shows arrest of Border sex offender in stranger's home

A judge has released police body camera footage showing the arrest of a Border sex offender inside a stranger's home.
An off-duty policeman interrupted the offending, which occurred near Festival Hall on April 23 last year, and gave chase.
Kindred fled into bushes, a home, and then into a second house.
Judge Helen Syme released a video of the Border man's arrest inside a bathroom to The Border Mail, showing him being accosted and handcuffed.
In handing down her judgement on Tuesday, Judge Syme said Kindred appeared to have "highly selective" recollection of the events, noting he claimed to have been beaten with batons.
He received a haematoma to his right temple and scratches to his chest and back, and the judge said some of those injuries were related to his arrest.
"Your counsel has submitted that any imprisonment term ought be ameliorated by another issue, and that is by you suffering injuries during your arrest," she said.
"I note that some injuries were reported to Justice Health.
"You claim to have been beaten by police.
"I have viewed the short video of your arrest.
"There was certainly a struggle, and a police officer who was standing over you apparently landed punches somewhere on your body it appears."
Judge Syme noted Kindred's claim he was "hit with battens and punched in the head for some time ... is not viewed on the video".
She said any injuries did not amount to a serious loss or detriment for Kindred.
She imposed a maximum jail term of four years and nine months.
