The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Graphic video shows arrest of Border sex offender in stranger's home

By Local News
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A judge has released police body camera footage showing the arrest of a Border sex offender inside a stranger's home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.