A NEW urgent care service should reduce waiting times at Twin City hospital emergency departments, Albury Wodonga Health says.
The service's chief operating officer Emma Poland was responding to the NSW and Victorian premiers committing to the initiative which is aimed at easing pressure on casualty wards.
Advertisement
Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews flagged 10 sites would have the new centres at a joint media conference in Melbourne.
Mr Andrews said it was expected they would open in September-October and be accessible to those without Medicare cards and provide bulk-billing consultations.
Ms Poland said the clinic would aid non-critical conditions such as mild infections, fractures and burns.
"The GP-led centre will be open seven days a week, up to 16 hours a day and they'll have access to pathology and imaging services to ensure they're well equipped to handle the community's needs," Ms Poland said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Accepting walk-ups, referrals and pre-booked appointments, the centre will help ease the pressure on our ED and free up resources for patients with more critical needs.
"The centre should also help improve treatment times and reduce waiting times in the ED."
The location of the clinic is yet to be finalised.
Border Medical Association president Barb Robertson expressed gratitude for the fresh service, but noted it did not remove the need for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
"We welcome any investment but it doesn't take away from pressures facing our emergency departments, our GPs and community care providers and the need for a single-site hospital," Dr Robertson said.
"We continue to face major constraints in our beds and theatres and need a single-site hospital.
"We welcome that Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews are working together and hopefully it bodes well for a greenfields hospital."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.