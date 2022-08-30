"The fact it's taken a pensioner who is 78 years of age to set an example of parting with $100 she won on a radio competition, to play her part in trying to get a new hospital, it just struck a real chord with me, thinking there would be people like Sylvia, feeling helpless, what can we do, relying on decisions that are out of our control, crossing our fingers, hoping for the best and I was just really inspired by her gesture," King said.