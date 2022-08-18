VICTORIA'S Health Minister has declined to commit to a new Albury-Wodonga hospital after being told of how a Corryong father was in pain awaiting an operation.
Advertisement
Benambra MP Bill Tilley asked Mary-Anne Thomas in parliament on Thursday why the Labor government had "failed to provide" Victoria's share of money to build a fresh hospital.
Ms Thomas then spoke of the new Albury emergency department and her "good" working relationship with her NSW counterpart before her time limit to answer the questioned expired.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Earlier, Mr Tilley told of a 39 year-old Corryong father Peter, who is awaiting surgery as a category 1 patient and has multiple hernias and a blood-clotting condition.
"He is living in pain, he needs the operation soon as it's impacting his employment and his new young family," Mr Tilley said.
Ms Thomas replied Peter should be treated within 30 days and if it was not the case Mr Tilley could write to her because it would "be extremely unusual" if that timeframe was exceeded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.