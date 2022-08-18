The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Health Minister fails to address question about new Albury-Wodonga hospital

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 18 2022 - 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not saying: Mary-Anne Thomas speaks to the media during her visit to Albury hospital last month. She referred to the stop-off in her answer in parliament on Thursday but would not talk about a new hospital.

VICTORIA'S Health Minister has declined to commit to a new Albury-Wodonga hospital after being told of how a Corryong father was in pain awaiting an operation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.