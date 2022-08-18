The Border Mail
Community caterers prepare for chip supply issues at Henty Field Days

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 18 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:00am
HUNGRY: Visitors to the 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days might have to feast on something other than hot chips this year. Pictured: Carmel Sorraghan and daughter Ashlee Magnusson, then 9, enjoying a hot dog at Henty Field Days in 2019.

A caterer for the Henty Machinery Field Days says some food sheds might have to come up with more creative options than selling hot chips due to product supply issues this year.

