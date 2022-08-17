A PRIMARY school and sports club were overwhelmed by generosity and kindness when a children's charity rolled into Wahgunyah on Wednesday.
Chiltern Primary School gained $10,000 towards its new outdoor learning space while Wahgunyah Primary School scored $10,000 for kitchen equipment and its kitchen garden program.
Wahgunyah Football and Netball Club received $6000 to support families.
Chiltern Primary School principal Louie Tempany was overwhelmed by the generosity on show.
She said car crews also gave them board games, Lego, frisbees and books.
"We feel so much gratitude to be given such an amazing gift," she said.
"It is such a beautiful message when you have a big group of strangers working towards a common goal.
"It was our school values walking and talking!"
The Variety Bash is Australia's largest and longest-running motoring event, which has raised over $200 million for children in need across Australia since its inception in 1985.
