Variety Victoria Bash back in North East on the way to Far North Queensland

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 16 2022 - 7:00am
ROAD TRIP: Bill and Heather Redpath on deck for the 30th Variety Victoria Bash; Bill has never missed one yet. Others celebrating their 30th event this year are Rob "Towball" McCorkell and Peter Scott. Picture: ANDREW LLOYD

A COHORT of smurfs, superheroes, Popeye, pirates, Bluey and Bob the Builder fanatics pulled up at Beechworth on Tuesday night on a special mission.

Local News

