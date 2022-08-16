A COHORT of smurfs, superheroes, Popeye, pirates, Bluey and Bob the Builder fanatics pulled up at Beechworth on Tuesday night on a special mission.
More than 120 colourful cars and 350 spirited crew are heading to Far North Queensland over 11 days to raise money for Variety - the Children's Charity, which supports those living with disability, disadvantage or illness.
Celebrating 30 years and hitting the road for the first time since 2019, the iconic Variety Victoria Bash will hand out $45,000 to support kids in the North East on its 5126-kilometre journey from Melbourne to Cairns.
Variety - the Children's Charity chief executive Mandy Burns welcomed the return of the event yesterday.
"This is our 30th Bash and we've got three guys who have done all 30 - two are volunteer mechanics - which is absolutely phenomenal," she said.
"Variety is made up of hundreds of thousands of people making a difference for kids.
"Despite Australia being a relatively wealthy and kind country, we still have gaps where kids might be experiencing disadvantage or illnesses and that's where we make a difference."
On Tuesday night Rutherglen Primary School will receive $10,000 towards a permanent barbecue and shelter while on Wednesday Chiltern Primary School will gain $10,000 towards its new outdoor learning space. Wahgunyah Primary School will also receive $10,000 for kitchen equipment and kitchen garden program while Wahgunyah Football and Netball Club will score $6000 to support families.
Variety Bash cars must be 30 years old, and non-performance modified.
It's a sentiment the Variety Bash has maintained since Dick Smith started the event in 1985 as a "drive in the outback with a few mates".
Passing through more than 20 towns on the road trip, the charity will deliver more than $150,000 in grants.
The crew will also contribute more than $100,000 to regional businesses through accommodation, fuel, food and tourism.
The Variety Bash is Australia's largest and longest-running motoring event, which has raised more than $200 million for children in need across Australia since 1985.
