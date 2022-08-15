ANH Do almost never made it to Australia a little more than four decades ago.
His entire family came close to losing their lives on the sea as they fled war-torn Vietnam in an overcrowded boat.
In 1980, 47 refugees were crammed into an eight-metre fishing boat for the treacherous trip to Australian shores.
With one person already dead, Do suffered dehydration on the journey, which was the start of a rocky road in a new country.
He had trouble with English, then his parents divorced; he was bullied and oftentimes broke.
Despite the odds, Do studied at university to become a lawyer.
Then showing his versatility, Do was named Australian Comedian of the Year in 2008.
Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee: A Memoir has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crowe as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years".
Awarded Indie Book of the Year and ABIA Book of the Year in 2011, it sold more than 450,000 copies.
Do's stage show of the same name takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story.
When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and feeling joy.
Now the show is back by popular demand and returns to Albury in spring.
The Happiest Refugee Live is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday, November 24, at 8pm.
Tickets are on sale now.
