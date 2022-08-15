Considering all options is the key for anyone seeking mental health counselling for their children, a Border doctor says.
Albury Innovate health GP Rebecca McGowan said it was clear that mental health issues in children were on the increase.
"Although there is an increase in demand we are also seeing an increase in services," she said.
"It can be difficult for people to access help locally, but there are many options available.
"Not only are there psychologists, but there are also online services, telepaths and social workers.
"We have noticed a range of mental health issues and research shows us that it's been around for a long time before COVID-19."
Dr McGowan said waiting times could be months, depending on the therapist.
"I just keep telling parents to look at what we have gained and look at what we've got."
Dr McGowan said sometimes people might go to their GP and perhaps not get the help they wanted.
"But it's quite appropriate to search around and get a second opinion."
"COVID-19 has done some wonderful things, people are more accepting of mental health and it's helped us all be a lot more flexible."
Lead therapist with Insight Therapies counselling and consultancy in Wodonga Anita Geary said although waiting lists were increasing, it was still important for children to practise mindfulness in between professional sessions.
"We need to reduce the barriers to accessing mental health services," she said.
"Sometimes the waiting lists are long, but the scaffolding for the child's mental health in between sessions is really important."
"Self-care, connection and a stable environment is the ultimate gift you can give a child."
Mrs Geary said doing this was important during those times between sessions for their children.
"There are plenty of psychologists, counsellors and mental health professionals who want to help, and we can. We have the training and expertise, but it's also about empowering the whole family unit whatever that looks like," Mrs Geary said.
Mrs Geary said teaching children what was inside their "toolbox" of skills to regulate emotions and anxious feelings would optimise that period of waiting in between appointments.
That included mindfulness-based strategies, as well as plenty of rest and self care that was open, accessible and engaging for children.
"It's about asking our children, 'what do they need right in that moment?".
Mrs Geary said it was also about letting them experience those feelings and not running away from something that might seem overwhelming, but "instead meeting it with a piece of compassion,".
"Feelings can be regulated; it doesn't need to be 100 per cent overwhelming all the time," she said.
"If you can't get in to see a healthcare professional, it's OK to slow down and be with your child. Sit with the discomfort alongside them as a problem shared is a problem halved.
"We don't need to fix the world but we need our children to know it's OK to not be OK and we're there with them and going to protect them no matter what.
"It's about wrapping the services around the children and having the family right there in the centre with them."
