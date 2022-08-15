The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Albury GP Rebecca McGowan wants people to look outside the box when it comes to children's mental health

SE
By Sophie Else
August 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Therapist Anita Geary uses dogs as an effective form of therapy. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE.

Considering all options is the key for anyone seeking mental health counselling for their children, a Border doctor says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.