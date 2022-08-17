Federal Football-Netball Club is on the brink of extinction.
Speculation is rife in Upper Murray circles that Saturday's elimination final against Bullioh could be the final time the senior football side plays in the competition.
The club is staring at the grim prospect of folding after a chronic player shortage has reached crisis point over the past fortnight.
Eight players were forced to double-up and play both reserves and seniors two weeks ago against Tumbarumba.
Last weekend the Swans took the extraordinary step of forfeiting their senior match against Bullioh on the eve of the finals series.
The Border Mail believes rival clubs were privately fuming with the shock decision which is a breach of the league's constitution.
Club president Craig Sheather confirmed the club's proud 130-year history could draw to a close once this year's finals series is completed.
"It's sad but it's looking increasingly likely that this Saturday could be the last time our seniors play in the Upper Murray," Sheather said.
"We are definitely talking about going into recess and if we do, we don't want the decision to drag on and we will make it pretty quickly.
"Obviously we will wait to make the final call at our annual general meeting.
"Player numbers are a huge problem for us, so unless something drastically changes in the next month, going into recess is the logical option.
"But we are still mindful of our juniors and want to look after them the best we can.
"We also have plenty of netballers as well that have to be taken into consideration.
"But the league constitution states we can't play unless we have senior football.
"So we have got a few big hurdles to jump over in the next month or so."
Sheather revealed the majority of the executive had indicated that they would be stepping down at the end of the season.
"There will be a fair few volunteers getting off the committee and the majority of the executive," he said.
"A lot of people feel that they have been there too long and that we need new blood.
"Maybe it could be the wake up call the club needs.
"It's not as simple as going into recess and walking away.
"It's the kids that we need to accommodate."
Despite sharing the same home ground, a possible merger between Federal and Corryong is highly unlikely.
Sheather said discussions between the two clubs about a merger earlier this season ended fairly abruptly.
"There is pretty much zero chance of a merger between Federal and Corryong," Sheather said.
"Two wrongs don't make a right.
"There are a few issues with both clubs having an abundance of under-11 kids and a few too many netballers who would miss out if there was a merger.
"In my opinion, I don't think it will fix the chronic player shortage with football.
"But that's a discussion we still have to have before we make a final decision on the club's future.
"Nobody wants to go into recess because history says it's pretty much the end and it's very rare for a club to come out of recess and get going again.
"It's almost impossible to come back from.
"So there is going to be a fair bit of soul searching going on in the next month for a lot of people involved with the club and what the future holds.
"There's no under-17 competition and we haven't got under-14's this season, so there is no pathway into the senior side.
"I think we will lose four families from the club next year because their kids will be too old for the under-11's.
"That's a big hit when you lose that many families in the one go, you lose the kids and the volunteers as well.
"It's a growing problem up here, it's sad but true."
