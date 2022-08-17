Corowa-Rutherglen's Kaelan Bradtke is open to playing at a higher level after being invited to the AFL Draft Combine.
The 21-year-old will attend the Melbourne state event on Sunday, October 9.
"It feels a bit surreal," he admitted.
Players are only invited if nominated by at least two AFL clubs, with the 196cm, 95kg forward playing two VFL matches for the Swans this year, alongside retiring Sydney great Josh Kennedy.
"It's great to be able to see where you have to get to to play at that level," he explained.
Bradtke represented the Ovens and Murray against Goulburn Valley this season, but hasn't spoken to any state clubs, although he's looking to play at that level.
"Yeah definitely, I'd love to play at the highest level I'm capable of and better myself as a footballer."
The Roos will finish their season against Wodonga (away) and Myrtleford (home) as they look to build on six wins.
