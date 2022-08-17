The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta home extensively damaged by fire, nobody hurt

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 17 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGED: The fire caused damage to the house on Wednesday morning. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A Wangaratta home has been extensively damaged by fire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.