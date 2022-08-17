Wangaratta home extensively damaged by fire, nobody hurt

A Wangaratta home has been extensively damaged by fire.
Emergency services were called to the Mather Street house in Wangaratta about 7.05am on Wednesday.
A Fire and Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said the house was fully alight when fire crews arrived.
"FRV crews responded to a house fire in Wangaratta following a call to Triple Zero just after 7 am," the spokeswoman said.
"Firefighters arrived to the Mather Street scene in five minutes to find a single-storey weatherboard house fully involved in flames.
"Wearing breathing apparatus, FRV crews attacked the blaze and brought the fire under control.
"A detailed search of the home was conducted and all occupants were accounted for.
"Victoria Police also attended the scene."
The cause is being investigated.
The fire did not appear to be suspicious.
The damage appeared to have been contained to the interior of the fibro home.
Some scorch marks are visible at the front of the home.
The blaze is believed to have started inside a bedroom.
