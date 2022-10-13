She stabbed her mother with scissors, then said 'sorry, I love you mum'

A Wodonga woman stabbed her mother in the chest with a pair of scissors, and then said "sorry" and "I love you mum" as the victim continued to bleed and struggled to stand.
An argument at the Marshall Street home about 2pm on Monday erupted after the victim objected to a guest in her Wodonga home, who was chopping up marijuana.
The victim told her daughter, Karlie Senior, she wanted Ricky Doubleday to leave the home, which resulted in the violent assault.
The victim was stabbed by Senior, 42, to the left side of her chest, and began to bleed profusely from her wound.
While helping her mother as she struggled to stay on her feet, and with blood pooling on the floor, Senior told her, "I love you mum, sorry I love you".
The victim was taken to Wodonga hospital and was released on Tuesday.
Senior's duty solicitor, Joseph Battiato, told the court the situation "escalated", and that Senior was "very remorseful it's come to that".
He said she had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was keen to "put the matter behind her".
"She didn't think at the time the scissors were going to penetrate," he told the court.
"That's what makes it reckless," magistrate Peter Dunn responded.
Mr Dunn described the offending as a "very serious criminal offence".
"Make no mistake, this is serious business," he told Mr Battiato.
"Her mother takes objection to marijuana being chopped up in a childrens' bedroom, and her mother ends up stabbed in the chest.
"It's not a trifling matter at all, it's a matter that requires serious consideration of a lengthy term of imprisonment."
Senior was remanded in custody to appear again on November 9.
The court heard Senior had relevant priors for contravening court orders and violence.
