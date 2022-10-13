The Border Mail
Karlie Senior's attack on mother a very serious criminal offence, says magistrate

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:25am
She stabbed her mother with scissors, then said 'sorry, I love you mum'

A Wodonga woman stabbed her mother in the chest with a pair of scissors, and then said "sorry" and "I love you mum" as the victim continued to bleed and struggled to stand.

