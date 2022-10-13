Police have reduced southbound traffic on the Hume Freeway to one lane after reports of damage to vehicles from a pothole caused by rain.
The pothole is located in the left lane between the High Street and Melrose Drive exits of the freeway at Wodonga and is about three metres long, half a metre wide and roughly 20 centimetres deep.
Both tyres on a motorbike were blown after it hit the pothole, while two cars each sustained damage to two tyres from the same hazard.
A tow truck was on scene to remove the vehicles.
No major injuries have been reported.
Traffic has built up past the High Street exit as a result of the closure of the left lane.
Regional Roads Victoria crews were also required to patch up two deep potholes on the northbound lanes on the freeway between Melrose Drive and McKoy Street near Wodonga TAFE.
The left lane was closed and speed reduced to 60km/h.
Albury resident John Osborne was among the motorists impacted and was forced to change a tyre on his car on the side of the freeway.
"I was driving in the right lane and thought I better change back to the left because it's the law and two seconds later I've hit the pothole," he said.
"The bottom of my tyre is completely gone and I bent my rims in as well.
"The car has got lock nuts on the wheels which makes it a lot harder to get off.
"I've seen about seven or eight cars that have ended up changing their wheels and going.
"Mine happened at 11am and there were people pulled up before me.
"I also spoke to a lady in a van who was covering the road and said she saw a motorcyclist came off head first."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
