Truck driver who crashed into army vehicle on Hume Highway avoids jail

By Local News
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:39am, first published 4:30am
Graham Arkle's amphibious vehicle came to a rest on the side of the Hume Freeway. The 1964 Alvis Stalwart was hit from behind by a B-double at Glenrowan West.

An unlicensed truck driver who crashed into an historic military vehicle on the Hume Highway, causing life-changing injuries to the driver, has been banned from the roads for four years.

