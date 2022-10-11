The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Free

Bogong High Plains Road to be closed on Wednesday, October 12

Janet Howie
Caroline Tung
By Janet Howie, and Caroline Tung
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:05am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A landslip has occurred between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek. Picture by Denise Wessling

Falls Creek Resort residents and visitors may be isolated for several days by an alpine road closure coming into effect on Wednesday, October 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.