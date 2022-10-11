Falls Creek Resort residents and visitors may be isolated for several days by an alpine road closure coming into effect on Wednesday, October 12.
SES Hume region duty officer Charlie Sexton said Bogong High Plains Road at Bogong Village would be closed owing to forecast heavy rainfall and possible further debris movement.
SES learned on September 29 about a landslide event there due to high rainfall, with Regional Roads Victoria erecting barriers around the area.
Mr Sexton said Department of Transport notified the service following a report from energy company staff who had noticed cracking in the track above the landslide area.
"RRV are clearing and transporting debris from the site on a daily basis," he said.
"A traffic management plan is in place, while geological technicians work to assess the slope.
"Emergency management teams are also meeting regularly to assess the need for further intervention."
Mr Sexton said further road closures would be likely once restoration works begin, affecting the local community.
"Falls Creek Resort, for example, will be isolated by the road closure," he said.
"Accordingly, residents and visitors are being asked to leave by midday (12pm) Wednesday or risk being isolated until after the weekend."
A warning has been issued on the VicEmergency website, with more information available at emergency.vic.gov.au.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
