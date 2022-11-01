The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

MDBA warns of Albury flooding after 75GL a day Hume Dam releases

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Council crews have responded to a request from the SES to deliver sand and sandbags to Gateway Island, and a call has gone out for volunteers to help fill the bags. Picture by Wodonga Council

The Murray River at Albury is likely to approach or exceed major flood levels in coming days, the Murray-Darling Basin Authority has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.