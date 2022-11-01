The Murray River at Albury is likely to approach or exceed major flood levels in coming days, the Murray-Darling Basin Authority has warned.
The MDBA said on Tuesday rainfall overnight had prompted the authority to increase Hume Dam releases from 50 gigalitres a day to 75.
MDBA Executive Director of River Management Andrew Reynolds said the move was in response to overnight inflows that peaked at 100 gigalitres a day.
"Further increases are likely with a renewed inflow peak expected later today," Mr Reynolds said.
"Combined with inflows from the Kiewa River - downstream of Hume Dam - the Murray River is expected to approach or possibly exceed the major flood level at Albury in coming days.
"For the latest river height information and forecasts please visit the Bureau of Meteorology website."
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting further rainfall over North Eastern Victoria on Tuesday before conditions begin to ease.
As of 9am Tuesday, Hume Dam was 96 per cent full, with 124 gigalitres of airspace.
"River operators continue to work around the clock to assess new inflow and weather information and manage releases accordingly," Mr Reynolds said.
"This includes close collaboration with WaterNSW and the Bureau of Meteorology to get the most up-to-date rainfall and inflow forecasts.
"The MDBA's priority is keeping the dam safe, capturing and storing water, and where we can, mitigating floods."
