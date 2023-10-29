Didgeridoo-making Adam Henwood made his own music by landing the biggest win of his career in the NSW Senior Open on Sunday.
Henwood claimed a three-shot win at the Thurgoona Country Club Resort, firing a final round one-under 71 for a wire-to-wire win.
He finished 12-under, equalling the tournament record of inaugural winner Grant Kenny in 2017 and Michael Long the following year.
West Australian Scott Barr posted a 68 to finish runner-up on nine-under for the 54-hole event.
Australian Open (2002) winner Stephen Allan, who only qualified for the Legends Tour by turning 50 on October 18, shot the final round's lowest score of 65 to catapult into a share for third with Peter O'Malley and Peter Lonard on eight-under.
Henwood started the day with a four-shot lead from USPGA Tour winner Lonard, with O'Malley a further shot back.
After grabbing birdies at holes four, seven and eight, Henwood had a five-shot break heading to the par-four, 355m, 13th.
His approach shot finished 15m short of the green, but he fluffed his chip and and was still off the green when he putted the ball around 10-feet past the pin.
He missed the putt for a double bogey, but Lonard squandered an opportunity to put more pressure on him by missing his four-foot putt.
"It (the second shot) was the best shot I hit all day, literally, the wind must have been a lot stronger than I thought, I should have putted it, but the grain got me. It was kind of fun to do it (duff the third shot), you go, 'OK, you've given a bit of the lead up, so you better man up'," he suggested in a uniquely philosophical way.
He realistically sealed the win on the par-five, 14th when he was again five metres off the green, but this time hit his long putt to 10cm for a birdie to restore a five-shot lead.
The Victorian product claimed the first prize of $21,600, capping an outstanding return to the sport after joining the Legends Tour in March, 2021.
During that break from the regular circuit, he made didgeridoos.
"I retired a long time ago from golf because my body was no good and I really liked didgeridoos, so I started making them, it became my thing, I was making them for 13 years, I still am, but I don't have time to do it because there's so much golf," Henwood, who is non-Indigenous, said.
Henwood, who stands out with his big earrings and casual clothes, has an interesting take on his style.
"I'm just a normal golfer, everyone else is just out of the ordinary."
