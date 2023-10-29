Kaine and Sophie Edwards began their journey as a couple when they were just teenagers, drawn together by their mutual passion for fishing.
For years, they dreamed of becoming the proprietors of Wodonga's Bluey's Hunting and Fishing store.
Now, that dream has become a reality after the opportunity arose to acquire the Thomas Mitchell Drive business from previous owners Robert ('Bluey') and Lynn Williams.
"It's exciting, scary and stressful," Mr Edwards said.
"But it'll be good once we're in and can put our own little spin on it.
"We don't plan on changing a lot, but we will try to change a few things and target a few niches in the market that don't necessarily get sold in this area."
Mrs Edwards said their goal was to modernise the business and eventually create an online store.
"We want to get online a bit more, harness social media and engage more people our age," she said.
"There are lots of people getting into fishing, fly fishing, archery, and hunting at the moment.
"So we want to target the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts coming through."
Having grown up at Corryong on the banks of the Murray, fishing naturally became a beloved pastime for the couple.
"Both of our grandparents loved fishing, so that's where it kind of all probably comes from," Mrs Edwards said.
"We used to go fishing after school together, and I even spent some time working at a fly fisherman's club.
"That's where I learned how to fly fish, and it didn't take long before I taught Kaine as well."
Mr Edwards said he was elated to continue the legacy of the family-owned business Rob and Lynn Williams established 35 years ago.
However, he is also fearless in embracing fresh perspectives.
"There is the next generation of staff or owners coming through in that 30 to 40-year-old bracket, where they've just got new, fresh ideas," he said.
"We are a part of this change of guard, where new owners are coming in and shaking things up.
"So we want to work with everyone and help change the industry."
