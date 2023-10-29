The Border Mail
Benalla man, 63, dies in hospital after injuries from alleged assault

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
October 29 2023 - 3:45pm
Forensic investigators at the scene where the injured man was found. Picture by Benalla Ensign
Forensic investigators at the scene where the injured man was found. Picture by Benalla Ensign

A 63-year-old man has died in hospital following an alleged assault in Benalla earlier this month.

Local News

