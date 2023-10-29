A 63-year-old man has died in hospital following an alleged assault in Benalla earlier this month.
He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries on October 28.
A 19-year-old Benalla man was charged with intentionally cause serious injury, recklessly cause serious injury and affray on October 13.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates Court on November 6.
