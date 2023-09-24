The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Yarrawonga defeats Albury by four points in O and M grand final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 24 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 7:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Bailey Frauenfelder celebrates his final quarter goal, after moving forward from defence, against the Tigers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Bailey Frauenfelder celebrates his final quarter goal, after moving forward from defence, against the Tigers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga held off Albury in one of the best grand finals of the modern era on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.