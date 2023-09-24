The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Star Yarrawonga recruit Michael Gibbons 'proud' to be awarded Did Simpson medal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 24 2023 - 9:42pm, first published 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga star Michael Gibbons with the Did Simpson medal alongside his premiership medal. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yarrawonga star Michael Gibbons with the Did Simpson medal alongside his premiership medal. Picture by Mark Jesser

High profile Yarrawonga recruit Michael Gibbons shrugged off two years of frustration and injury to claim the Did Simpson medal in the grand final at Lavington on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.