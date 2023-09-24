High profile Yarrawonga recruit Michael Gibbons shrugged off two years of frustration and injury to claim the Did Simpson medal in the grand final at Lavington on Sunday.
Gibbons missed last year's decider with his dodgy hamstring which has plagued him since arriving at JC Lowe Oval last year.
The former Carlton player was restricted to eight matches last year and the grand final against Albury was only his ninth match this season.
Sunday was the first time he has played four consecutive matches for the Pigeons.
"I'm on top of the world at the moment," Gibbons said.
"I was an emotional wreck straight after the siren, I don't know why but everything just seemed to hit me.
"It's been a frustrating two years personally with injuries and I've been super frustrated to not be able to do what I wanted to do.
"I would like to thank the coaches in Stevie and just wanting to get me right for this finals series.
"I had another bad run with injuries again this season and we just had a plan to peak at the right time for this finals series, that was the big thing.
"Thankfully it worked out."
Gibbons captured the second flag of his career after previously playing in Williamstown's 2015 flag triumph alongside Pigeon teammates Willie Wheeler and captain Leigh Masters.
"Today's grand final was a belter," Gibbons said.
"I was driving over here with some teammates in Willie Wheeler, Leigh Masters and Dylan Conway and we are good mates from way back.
"I said 'Geez it would be nice to get a 10-goal win today and not have any pressure.'
"But after winning by less than a kick in an epic grand final... you wouldn't want to win it any other way.
"Full credit to Albury, they are a super team and have been at the pinnacle for a long time now.
"They just kept coming and played a great brand of footy and put it to us in that last quarter.
"But I'm just proud of the boys and how they responded when challenged, it was an unbelievable match to be part of."
The Pigeons trailed by one point at the last change.
But goals to Logan Morey, Harry Wheeler and Ryan Bruce in the frenetic last term was enough for the Pigeons to have their noses in front by four points at the 25-minute mark.
Albury forward Jeff Garlett took an uncontested mark in the dying minute to have a set shot from 45m out on a slight angle.
Garlett failed to make the distance and the Pigeons were able to prevail by less than a goal.
Gibbons said the final minutes of the epic grand final was a blur.
"I was thinking a lot to be honest when Garlett was having that shot," Gibbons said.
"I was just that cooked and had my fingers and toes crossed that he would miss."
Gibbons said he was proud to be awarded the Did Simpson medal after he also won the Norm Goss medal for a best on ground performance in the VFL grand final in 2015.
"It is what it is," Gibbons said.
"My Dad has always instilled in me that good players play well in big matches.
"I've always prided myself on trying to do that.
"I set myself for that today and I'm ecstatic that we got the win first but individually I'm proud as well because it's been a frustrating two years like I said."
