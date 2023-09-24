This season's club champions Wodonga Raiders capped off their finals campaign with two sides emerging as premiers at Lavington on Sunday.
Raiders' under-17s were the first to secure a flag after overcoming Wodonga in a hard fought 60-58 victory, having fallen just short of the Bulldogs in last year's decider.
Goal shooter Eliza Mooney rose to the occasion to be awarded best on court before later joining the club's A-grade side in defence against Lavington.
However, the premiers were thrown a curveball early in the game with captain Maggie McGrath sidelined with an injury.
Coach Shaylah House said she was proud of her side's perseverance and determination.
"They're just a champion team, rain, hail or shine," she said.
House then helped B-grade to a 39-36 victory against Yarrawonga, with Raider Lucy Way named most valuable player.
"It's the icing on the cake after a pretty good day," House said.
"I'm so proud of mum (Jodie) and Lisa (Bradshaw) for the effort they put in and it's nice to give them a reward for coaching us."
