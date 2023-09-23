The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Osborne's Georgia O'Connell crowned best on court in Hume League grand final

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
September 23 2023 - 7:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne's Gabrielle O'Connell with her cousins Abbey and Georgia O'Connell following the Tigers' grand final win. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Osborne's Gabrielle O'Connell with her cousins Abbey and Georgia O'Connell following the Tigers' grand final win. Picture by Tara Trewhella

It was a day to remember for Georgia O'Connell after the Tigers' centre helped her side to back-to-back flags, while also being crowned best on court against the Spiders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.