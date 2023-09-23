It was a day to remember for Georgia O'Connell after the Tigers' centre helped her side to back-to-back flags, while also being crowned best on court against the Spiders.
But it was who she achieved the feat alongside which topped it all off, with her sister Abbey and cousin Gabrielle there to celebrate it all with her.
"It's so good to play with them, we have a centre court of O'Connells," she said.
"It makes it all even more special.
"Gab is younger than us, so we never got to all play together until seniors."
O'Connell didn't take her foot off the pedal all game, in what she described as a "stressful" contest at Walbundrie.
"It was so close, and even when we were up by four, it felt like they could easily come back," she said.
"I didn't feel like we had it until the lady stood up with the timer.
"It's so special and even more so because it's Sally's last season coaching, so it's good to send her out on a high."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.