Osborne has sent playing coach Sally Hunter out on a remarkable high after overcoming Howlong to become back-to-back Hume League A-grade premiers on Saturday.
The Tigers had a tough battle on their hands early at Walbundrie, with the Spiders trailing by just one goal after the first term and two at half-time.
The reigning premiers found some momentum late in the third term and were able to hold their composure in the deciding quarter to claim the victory 48-40, in what Hunter announced would be her last game at the helm.
She leaves behind an everlasting legacy after leading the Tigers to their first A-grade premiership in 21 years last season, as well as what is believed to be the side's first time claiming back-to-back flags.
"I've had a great three years with the girls, but it's time for a new voice at the club," Hunter said.
"They've been completely on board with me and they're a lovely group of girls, and a new voice will be exciting for them.
"You hope and you think about going all the way in the week leading up to it, but for it to actually happen is unreal.
"I think this could be historic for the club.
"It's historic in itself to just get a flag, but to go back-to-back is outstanding."
Tigers' centre Georgia O'Connell was crowned best on court for her performance, in what marked an undefeated season for Osborne.
"She's outstanding," Hunter said.
"I'm astounded by her every week, but to play like that in the heat is brilliant and she just makes such a difference in the midcourt.
"Defensively she gets tips and turnovers, and in attack she flies down the court and sends it in."
Bridie Willis and Lou Madden made a strong combination for the Tigers in goals, while Hunter applied defensive pressure all game.
Jess Lane fought hard for the Spiders, as did centre and Hume League medallist Kirby McDonald.
In what was Howlong's first A-grade grand final appearance since 1998, coach Emma Pargeter said she was proud of her side's efforts this season.
"It's such a great club to be a part of and we're so fired up to come back out and go one better next year," Pargeter said.
"I'm so privileged to be able to coach them every week."
The Spiders didn't leave Walbundrie's netball courts empty handed, with the club's C-grade side defeating Osborne 49-32 to become premiers.
Bridie Gorenen capped off a special day with best on court honours.
In C-reserve, it was the Tigers that emerged victorious after stunning the Spiders by 23 goals, with Jessica Barton the best in that game.
Henty held on to defeat Billabong Crows by just one goal in a nail-biting under-17s match-up, with young Crow Lauren Packer awarded for her efforts.
The under-15s trophy was held up by Brock-Burrum, with the Saints downing Lockhart 36-31.
Abigail Gordon starred for the Saints.
The Bulldogs also took home the under-13s flag after a 24-13 win against Holbrook, with help from Lily Moona, while Osborne were the under-11s premiers after defeating Henty 26-17.
Young gun Molly Driscoll of Osborne was the best in that clash.
