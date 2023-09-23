Everyone wanted a piece of Joel Mackie on Saturday evening - but he only had eyes for one man.
Mackie's father Rob was at Walbundrie to watch his son win the premiership with Osborne, more than four decades on from his spell coaching the Tigers.
Rob has been to training and games throughout the season and the pair embraced after Osborne clinched the flag with a 40-point win over Holbrook.
"It's good," Mackie smiled.
"The old boys have embraced him coming back in.
"They did a little ceremony on Thursday night with Dunc Livingstone and my old man, a little cup and a plaque with some writing on it, just to thank them for coming out here and getting back involved.
"It was pretty emotional for them and how they embrace you as a family coming in, it makes your heart melt.
"It's what it's about and I can see that now.
"I'm a lot older, trying to be a bit calmer, soak it all in and really reflect and embrace what's happening - and just enjoy it."
After four years at Osborne, Mackie finally got his chance to lift the premiership cup alongside captain Duncan McMaster.
"I'll be honest, there's a lot of relief," he said.
"But there's excitement and pride, I'm just so happy for everyone.
"So much work goes in, and everyone puts work in, but I just feel this group needed reward.
"The way we did that today in both grades, it's not just our ones, it's our ones and twos, our list...
"Blokes missed out today, it was hard, and seconds had to miss out too.
"They always say that in good teams, good players miss out and that was definitely the case."
Osborne kicked six goals to two in the first quarter and never looked back, with the twin towers of Hayden Armstrong and George Alexander booting 10 between them supported by Jamie Parr.
"I kept saying it, we just needed some key forwards," Mackie said.
"In the end, we had three of them.
"We never planned to play Parr, he just stood up.
"He's a man mountain, he takes a good player and it asks questions of the opposition.
"Today we were able to play three of them."
The sea of yellow and black at Walbundrie illustrated the strength of the Osborne community which has embraced Mackie and his family over the last four years.
"This is their life, this is everything to them," he said.
"They put so much into the netball, the football, the kids, even their cricket to an extent.
"You get to see that when you go out on a Thursday night and the farmers come in.
"It's a unique situation and it's fun.
"It's been good going to something different for me and they're rewarded too.
"They will be so happy tonight and not only what we do but the work that goes in behind the scenes.
"The ground and facilities at Osborne are second to none, I believe, it's unreal out there.
"We've got the Thursday night barbie, all through finals and before we had Tuesday night dinners, everyone bands together and they enjoy it.
"That's what makes it so special."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.