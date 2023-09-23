Sam Livingstone couldn't have written a better script himself.
In the final match of his proud football career, Livingstone helped Osborne to premiership glory against Holbrook and earned himself one last medal.
Livingstone was joined by his children as he walked up to the podium at Walbundrie before heading happily into retirement.
"They're the moments I'll treasure for the rest of my life," Livingstone said.
"It's their turn now.
"I'll roll it over to them and I can't wait for that next era, watching them and supporting them.
"I'm very content and happy and I'm just going to enjoy it."
The significance of the moment hit Livingstone late in the game.
"I reckon about the 20-minute mark there, I looked around the ground and it's been one incredible ride," he said.
"Starting as a 14-year-old, you go all over the country to play and then it's suddenly done.
"I'm really proud of my efforts across my journey as a footballer I'm just so thankful that I ended up out here to finish off.
"I'm so thankful for the club - and what a day."
Livingstone pointed back to the 2022 grand final defeat to Holbrook as the Tigers' biggest motivation to get their hands on the premiership cup for the first time since 2019, his first season at Osborne.
"Yes, 100 percent, that was the driving force," Livingstone said.
"It hurt, particularly the side that we were because we had that expectation to win and we fell short.
"That was the driving force behind everything that we did this year.
"We started on that quest and we needed to finish.
"It's unbelievable, it's reward for effort and a feeling of so much joy.
"You go on a journey with a group of blokes, which started back in '19 (for me) and then Joel Mackie came through the door.
"We chased and chased and fell a little bit short last year.
"To climb it again, you don't always get a chance to redeem yourselves like that so it's just wonderful."
