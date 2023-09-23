The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Sam Livingstone wins Hume League premiership in the final game of his career

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Livingstone with his wife Kelly and children Addi, 10 months, Macey, 4, Liv, 8 and Ruby, 11. Picture by Mark Jesser
Sam Livingstone with his wife Kelly and children Addi, 10 months, Macey, 4, Liv, 8 and Ruby, 11. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sam Livingstone couldn't have written a better script himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.