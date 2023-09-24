We need to stick together.
That was the message from Albury co-coaches Shaun Daly and Anthony Miles in the wake of Sunday's gut-wrenching grand final loss.
The Tigers were within one kick of their first premiership since 2018, and had their chances late, only to lose by the barest of margins.
"I'm pretty lost for words," Miles admitted.
"As I said to the group afterwards, and Shaun said the same, we're so proud of their efforts.
"Unfortunately it didn't go our way today but there's an overwhelming sense of pride in our group.
"We spoke about a squad mentality all year, our seconds had a fantastic win and we'll celebrate that.
"Sticking together and learning... we always say you either win or you learn and we'll learn plenty from today as long as we stick together and keep the group together."
Miles kicked a goal to level the scores late in the third quarter at Lavington Sports Ground and the Tigers led by eight points early in the last - but this was to be Yarrawonga's day.
"They started most quarters well and we were able to wrestle momentum back," Miles reflected.
"We knew if we were in the game at three quarter-time, with young legs and the enthusiasm we've got, that we could run over the top or be in the game.
"Five minutes either way and the result could look very different."
Miles will coach the Tigers alongside Daly for a second year in 2024.
"I can't be prouder of the football club," he said.
"Externally, the club cops a bit of flak but when you're inside the football club, it's built on care, trust and it's a really special place to be around.
"I'm so proud of our whole club, the volunteers who put in the work every week and ultimately we lose one of our greatest soldiers (Luke Daly) today in retirement and it's just unfortunate we couldn't send him off the way he deserved."
Miles believes this defeat will drive Albury to even greater efforts over the next 12 months.
"You'd like to think so," he said.
"Yarrawonga were probably in a similar boat this time last year so it's a credit to them because it can go one of two ways.
"I'm sure, once the dust settles, that it'll be a driving factor.
"We don't need to change much, it's just continuing to invest in our young guys.
"That's been the pleasing thing as a coach, to see them come on and play really good footy, although we'll obviously look to improve in certain areas once the dust settles."
