Yarrawonga defeat Myrtleford to emerge as C-grade netball premiers

By Georgia Smith
Updated September 24 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 6:42pm
Ovens and Murray C-grade netball premiers Yarrawonga. Picture by Tara Trewhella
The Pigeons were able to hold their nerve to keep the Saints at bay and emerge as the Ovens and Murray's C-grade premiers after a close contest at Lavington on Sunday.

