The Pigeons were able to hold their nerve to keep the Saints at bay and emerge as the Ovens and Murray's C-grade premiers after a close contest at Lavington on Sunday.
Yarrawonga defender Macey Hicks helped lead the charge in the victors' 33-31 triumph and was rewarded for her efforts with a best on court medal.
Just one goal separated the two sides heading into the second half, with the Pigeons then finding momentum to take a three goal advantage into the final term.
The Saints put forward an admirable fight to level the score at one stage in the last quarter, but turnovers at crucial stages proved to be the difference for the Pigeons.
Briar Rodaughan and Alisha Leslie were strong for the premiers, while Emma Sharp, Leah Keating and Alexis Johnson worked tirelessly for the Saints.
