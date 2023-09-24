Wodonga has had its name etched into the Ovens and Murray League history books after becoming the first under-15 netball premiers.
The Bulldogs defeated rivals Wodonga Raiders 45-41 in a thrilling contest at Lavington Sports Ground, which saw the sides battle in extra time after scores were level at the final buzzer.
Bulldog goal attack Abbey Bloye was best on court in the history-making performance, with the Bulldogs capping off an undefeated season.
Coach Bianca Mann, who is also at the helm of the Bulldogs' A-grade side, said she was proud of team's efforts.
"Being undefeated put a lot of pressure on them, but the way they held it together today and rode the ebbs and flows of the game, I'm so proud," she said.
"We always have great games against Raiders and we knew we just had to hold our nerve and focus on what we could do."
She admits the junior success is a good sign for the future of the club.
"They'll slowly start filtering into our seniors, so we're really excited to see these girls stepping more into A and B-grades and seeing what we can do," she said.
"The club's heading in the right direction, so we're really excited."
