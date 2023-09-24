The Border Mail
Wodonga Bulldogs first Ovens and Murray under-15 netball premiers

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 24 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:46pm
Wodonga Bulldogs' under-15 premiership side celebrates.
Wodonga Bulldogs' under-15 premiership side celebrates.

Wodonga has had its name etched into the Ovens and Murray League history books after becoming the first under-15 netball premiers.

