Brayden O'Hara has vowed to play on after Albury's devastating grand final defeat to Yarrawonga.
O'Hara revealed he was considering retirement if the Tigers had clinched the premiership at Lavington Sports Ground.
However, the 35-year-old has been left with a clear sense of unfinished business following the epic four-point loss at the hands of the Pigeons.
"I'll be back," O'Hara confirmed.
"If it went the other way, I really would have thought about hanging the boots up but I'll go again now.
"Hopefully we can build on what we've got.
"We're not far away, we were a kick away from winning the grand final so I believe that if we get to work again, we'll be back next year.
"There is definitely unfinished business and I can't wait for pre-season to start now and to get stuck into it."
O'Hara kicked two goals in Sunday's thriller and was named in Albury's best players - not that it was any consolation.
"It's disappointing, when you get that close," O'Hara said.
"To the boys' credit, we fought hard all day but it just didn't go our way.
"Credit to Yarrawonga, they've been probably the best side all year but that one hurts.
"It swung up and down all day.
"They fought back, we fought back, it was definitely a difficult game to play.
"I always thought that we could have won it because we fought the other finals out really hard.
"Even the Yarrawonga one that they smashed us in, we probably kicked 2.6 in that last quarter and overran them.
"I thought we had the legs but they stuck to it and they kicked a couple of goals and won the game."
O'Hara has loved this year, however, and relishes the environment at Tigerland.
"As an older guy, the young guys coming through, it means the world," O'Hara said.
"They're a great bunch of guys, I love them all and they make it fun for me down at the footy club.
"I really enjoy it and we'll be back, bigger and better."
